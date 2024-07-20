State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after buying an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

