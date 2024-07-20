State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

FMC stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

