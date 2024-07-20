State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HII opened at $263.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

