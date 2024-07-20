Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $120.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

