Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. 835,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

