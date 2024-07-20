Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Matt Baer Sells 44,230 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.9 %

SFIX opened at $4.23 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

