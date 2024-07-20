StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
