StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.32.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
