StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.