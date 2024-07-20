StockNews.com Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. 82,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Materialise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

