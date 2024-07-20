StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

