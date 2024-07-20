StockNews.com Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

GDEN opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $881.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 111.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

