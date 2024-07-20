StockNews.com Lowers HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
