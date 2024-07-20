StockNews.com Lowers Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Virco Mfg. Stock Up 4.0 %
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
