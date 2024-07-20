STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director Purchases $723,999.22 in Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $3.63 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Free Report ) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

