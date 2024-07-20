STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director Purchases $723,999.22 in Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $3.63 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
See Also
