Südzucker AG (SUEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on August 7th

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Südzucker Stock Performance
SUEZY opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.14. Südzucker has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.
