Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 2,462,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

