Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.11.
Superior Plus Stock Up 0.4 %
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Insider Activity at Superior Plus
In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
