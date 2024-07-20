Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of SG opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

