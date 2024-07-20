Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

