TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 2,006,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,978. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

