TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 2,087,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,888. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.