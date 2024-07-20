TD Cowen Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

