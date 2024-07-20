Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Down 4.5%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $688.12 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

