TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$2.03. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

TeraGo Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.