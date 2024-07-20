Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Sells $509,760.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

TERN stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TERN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

