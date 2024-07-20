Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Sells $509,760.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
TERN stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TERN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
