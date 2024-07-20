TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $114.21 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00041963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,569,162 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,553,979 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

