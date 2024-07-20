Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.82

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 99338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Tesco Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

