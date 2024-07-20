Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

