TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

