TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$219.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$207.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$186.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Up 0.4 %

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International stock opened at C$211.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$191.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.01. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$144.42 and a twelve month high of C$220.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In other news, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.