TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.92

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.87. TFS Financial shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 387,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

