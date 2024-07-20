The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.35. 24,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The firm has a market cap of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.57. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

