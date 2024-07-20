The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $484.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,821. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

