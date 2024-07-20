The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $191.15. 2,196,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,709. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.48. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.