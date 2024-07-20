The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

