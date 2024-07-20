The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,845. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

