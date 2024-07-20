Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $491.72 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $491.72 million and $7.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00042633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,619,461,912 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.