Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $499.36 million and $4.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00042579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,620,002,872 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

