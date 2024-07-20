Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,512 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 560,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,104. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

