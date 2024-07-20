Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.