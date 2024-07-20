Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 341.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

