Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $499,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 503,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

