Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 388.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,109. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

