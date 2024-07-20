Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $338.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.