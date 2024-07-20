Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 2,433,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

