Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $237,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
NYSE NRG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.
NRG Energy Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
