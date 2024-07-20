Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.87 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $28.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $895.37. 2,133,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $936.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

