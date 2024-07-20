Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 519,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,879. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.