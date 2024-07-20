Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,912 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,186,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328,680. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

