Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,490. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $160.38 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.